Royals' Jesse Hahn: Moves rehab to Double-A
Hahn (elbow) made the fifth appearance of his rehab assignment at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and conceding no hits and one walk.
The 29-year-old has made 50 of his 53 career big-league appearances as a starter, but Hahn's usage thus far in his rehab suggests the Royals may be prepping him for a multi-inning relief role once he's reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. Hahn, who is working his way back from a UCL sprain suffered in spring training, has tossed no more than 31 pitches in any of his minor-league outings to date. Expect the Royals to keep him on the farm for nearly the entirety of his 30-day rehab window.
