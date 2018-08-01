Hahn (elbow) made the fifth appearance of his rehab assignment at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and conceding no hits and one walk.

The 29-year-old has made 50 of his 53 career big-league appearances as a starter, but Hahn's usage thus far in his rehab suggests the Royals may be prepping him for a multi-inning relief role once he's reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. Hahn, who is working his way back from a UCL sprain suffered in spring training, has tossed no more than 31 pitches in any of his minor-league outings to date. Expect the Royals to keep him on the farm for nearly the entirety of his 30-day rehab window.