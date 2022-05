Taylor was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox for an undisclosed reason.

Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a strikeout in Tuesday's doubleheader and was initially slated to start in center field and bat seventh Wednesday. However, Kyle Isbel will now shift to center field while Emmanuel Rivera enters the lineup at third base. It's not yet clear whether Taylor is dealing with an injury or whether he'll be available off the bench.