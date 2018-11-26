Martis signed a contract with the Lincoln Saltdogs of the independent American Association on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Martis spent the entire 2018 season with the Saltdogs, posting a 5.01 ERA and 1.403 WHIP across 41.1 innings. He hasn't pitched in the majors since notching a 5.59 ERA across 9.2 innings with the Twins in 2013.