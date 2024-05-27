Rucker underwent surgery earlier this week to address a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. He was placed on the rookie-level Florida Complex League Tigers' full-season injured list May 21.

Rucker, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, had his second professional season come to an end after he torn his labrum while sliding into a base in a May 9 game in the FCL. He appeared in just four games, batting .385 with four doubles and one stolen base.