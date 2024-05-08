Rogers went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians.

Rogers was part of an offensive onslaught for Detroit, and he extended his hitting streak to six games in the process. The catcher is still batting just .194 for the season, though he was batting .125 before his current hitting streak. More concerning is the fact that Rogers only has two home runs through 23 games this year after clubbing 21 long balls in 107 contests last season. However, his recent hot streak provides some hope that the power will come.