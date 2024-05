Clark is hitting .250 with a .362 OBP, one home run and eight steals in 28 games for Single-A Lakeland.

Clark's command of the zone has been as advertised (17.7 K%, 15.4 BB%), but unfortunately a power breakout has yet to take place. Given his strong hit tool, 70-grade speed and excellent outfield defense, Clark is a safe bet to get to the majors and play regularly, but he may only be a 10-to-15 homer threat at the highest level.