The Tigers placed Cabrera on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left biceps strain, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera had gotten off to a poor 3-for-24 start to the season at the plate, but he wasn't known to be dealing with an arm injury until he was placed on the IL prior to Sunday's series finale in Cleveland. The 37-year-old notably missed extensive time in 2018 with a ruptured left biceps tendon, so it's somewhat troubling that he's dealing with a related injury, albeit one of lesser severity. The Tigers selected the contract of Renato Nunez from the alternate site to fill Cabrera's spot on the active roster, and Nunez could be in store for regular work at either first base or designated hitter while the two-time MVP is on the shelf.