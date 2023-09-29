Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, two runs scored and two total RBI in Wednesday's suspended contest against the Royals, which resumed Thursday.

With Cabrera wrapping up his incredible career this weekend, the veteran showed a flash of his vintage form to reach 511 career home runs, which moves him into a tie with Mel Ott for 25th all time. He hasn't looked like a feared slugger often this season, though, as he only has four long balls and a .661 OPS. Cabrera has nine total home runs the last two years after reaching double figures every season during his career previously except for 2018, when he only played in 38 games due to injury.