Cabrera isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
Cabrera has recorded multi-hit games in five of his last eight appearances, but he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale after he went 2-for-11 with three runs, two walks and two strikeouts across the last three games. Eric Haase will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Three straight two-hit games•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes deep in lopsided loss•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Remains on bench with calf issue•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting Wednesday•