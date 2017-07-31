Tigers' Shane Greene: Named Detroit's closer
Manager Brad Ausmus said that Greene will be the Tigers' closer moving forward, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
There was some speculation that this may be the case if left-hander Justin Wilson were traded prior to the trade deadline, and with Wilson heading to Chicago, Greene now will have an open path to save opportunities. The 28-year-old right-hander is having a career year in the Tigers' bullpen, producing a 2.74 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched, but the newfound role in Detroit exponentially increases his value in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Could be in closer mix•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Success in eighth inning might be leading to closer role•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Pitching well in late innings•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Grabs hold Thursday•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Nice start to 2017 campaign•
-
Tigers' Shane Greene: Working on mechanics this spring•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...