Tigers' Shane Greene: Named Detroit's closer

Manager Brad Ausmus said that Greene will be the Tigers' closer moving forward, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

There was some speculation that this may be the case if left-hander Justin Wilson were traded prior to the trade deadline, and with Wilson heading to Chicago, Greene now will have an open path to save opportunities. The 28-year-old right-hander is having a career year in the Tigers' bullpen, producing a 2.74 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched, but the newfound role in Detroit exponentially increases his value in all fantasy formats.