Hopkins underwent a right shoulder labrum repair procedure this week and was placed on the full-season injured list by Double-A Erie on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hopkins was sent to Detroit's Triple-A affiliate in February, and the later went down to Erie at the Double-A level. The righty outfielder will now miss the season due to his shoulder procedure but not before slashing .190/.326/.329 with four RBI and two homes runs for the Seawolves.