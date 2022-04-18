Watson announced his retirement from baseball Monday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.
Watson dealt with a left shoulder strain at the end of the regular season in 2021 that prevented him from pitching during the postseason, and he didn't sign with another team this spring. The 36-year-old will elect to retire after spending 11 seasons as a reliever in the majors. He had a 47-29 record while converting 32 of 69 save chances and picking up 246 holds with a 2.90 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 689 appearances.