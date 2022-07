The Twins have selected Ross with the 144th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Ross, a 21-year-old from tiny Notre Dame College in Ohio, likely attracted more attention through his performance this summer in the Northwoods League, where he's produced a league-leading .421 batting average and .649 slugging percentage. The Twins list him as a shortstop, but Ross may end up settling at second base or in center field as he transitions to the professional ranks.