The Twins have selected Soto with the 34th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

As a prep righty, Soto is part of the riskiest demographic of draft prospects, but he has some factors working in his favor. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, he is extremely projectable, especially considering he won't turn 18 until Aug. 31. Soto is also a former shortstop who is relatively new to pitching, so there is less mileage on his arm than the typical high school hurler. The clear expectation is that Soto's stuff should continue to tick up, but it's already pretty electric, headlined by a mid-90s fastball (touches 98 mph) with good movement, a potentially plus changeup and a high-spin slider. There is a boom-or-bust feel to Soto, but his upside makes him a worthwhile gamble over most of the prep pitchers in this class.