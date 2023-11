The Twins selected Severino's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Severino had been set for minor-league free agency but instead is now on the Twins' 40-man roster. The move doesn't come as a surprise after the 24-year-old slashed .272/.352/.546 with 35 home runs between Double-A Wichita and St. Paul in 2023. Severino has primarily played second and third base in the minors.