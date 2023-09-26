Severino has hit .272 with 35 home runs in 120 games across stops at Double-A and Triple-A this season.

A former middle infielder, Severino is now a power-hitting corner infielder, splitting time at Triple-A primarily between first base and third base. His 36.1 percent hart-hit rate, 12.2 percent soft-hit rate and 113.1 mph max exit velocity are elite marks, but Severino's 36.6 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A is a pretty big red flag. The Twins will need to add him to the 40-man roster this offseason if they want to protect the switch hitter from the Rule 5 draft.