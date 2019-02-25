Twins' Zack Granite: Loses roster spot
The Twins designated Granite for assignment Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Granite's removal from the 40-man roster opens up a spot for utility man Marwin Gonzalez, whose two-year contract with the Twins was officially announced. The 26-year-old Granite was never able to earn much of an extended look in a crowded Minnesota outfield, but his elite speed, solid defense and excellent plate discipline could prompt teams to put in a waiver claim.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...