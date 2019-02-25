The Twins designated Granite for assignment Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Granite's removal from the 40-man roster opens up a spot for utility man Marwin Gonzalez, whose two-year contract with the Twins was officially announced. The 26-year-old Granite was never able to earn much of an extended look in a crowded Minnesota outfield, but his elite speed, solid defense and excellent plate discipline could prompt teams to put in a waiver claim.

