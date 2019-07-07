White Sox's Daniel Palka: Sent to Triple-A
Palka was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Sunday's game against the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Palka has struggled mightily at the dish during his time in the big leagues this season, collecting just one base knock in 45 at-bats (17 games), so this move isn't all that surprising. He'll get some time in the minor leagues to figure out his swing. The White Sox have yet to announce a corresponding move.
