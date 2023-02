Palka signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Palka is attempting to claw his way back to the highest level after last appearing in the majors in 2019. His age-30 season was spent with Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets organization, slashing .263/.344/.506 with 26 home runs and 79 RBI in 445 plate appearances. He posted a similar slash line for the Nationals' Triple-A club in 2021.