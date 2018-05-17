Santiago didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over five innings while striking out two.

The veteran left-hander put together his best performance since moving into the rotation, throwing 35 of 64 pitches for strikes before handing things over to the bullpen. Santiago will likely remain in the rotation at least until the end of the month, but his 5.29 ERA and 27:19 K:BB in 32.1 innings makes him relatively unappealing from a fantasy perspective even as a streaming option. He'll next take the mound Monday at home against the Orioles.