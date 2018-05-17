White Sox's Hector Santiago: Comes away with no-decision Wednesday
Santiago didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over five innings while striking out two.
The veteran left-hander put together his best performance since moving into the rotation, throwing 35 of 64 pitches for strikes before handing things over to the bullpen. Santiago will likely remain in the rotation at least until the end of the month, but his 5.29 ERA and 27:19 K:BB in 32.1 innings makes him relatively unappealing from a fantasy perspective even as a streaming option. He'll next take the mound Monday at home against the Orioles.
More News
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Will have start skipped•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Won't be skipped this week•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Struggles against Twins•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Strikes out five in spot start•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Set to start Sunday•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...