Santiago allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over three innings Sunday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Santiago made his first start of the season due to the Mariners dealing with a number of injuries to their rotation. The veteran southpaw had a clean first two innings but allowed a solo home run in the third to David Fletcher to tie the game. He now owns a 3.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 29L10 K:BB over 24.1 innings. The 33-year-old is expected to hear the result of the appeal this week for his 10-game suspension for having a foreign substance on his glove in late June. If the suspension is upheld, the Mariners will be down another arm and will be scrambling for some starting pitching coming out of the All-Star break.