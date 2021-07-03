Santiago, who's currently appealing his 10-game suspension for allegedly having a foreign substance on his glove, fired a scoreless eighth inning in an extra-inning win over the Rangers on Friday, allowing one hit and recording three strikeouts.

The veteran southpaw seemingly came out on a mission Friday, and with his trio of strikeouts, he ran his K:BB to an excellent 26:7 across 18 innings for the season. The appearance was Santiago's first since his glove was inspected as he wrapped up a 2.1-inning appearance against the White Sox last Saturday.