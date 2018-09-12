Yankees' Brett Gardner: On bench again

Gardner is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gardner will sit for a second straight day following a string of 13 consecutive starts. There has been no report of any injury at this point, so it appears manager Aaron Boone is simply giving the veteran outfielder an extended rest. Giancarlo Stanton will start in left field Wednesday, with Luke Voit at DH and Greg Bird covering first base.