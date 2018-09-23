Happ gave up one run on five his and two walks across five innings during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Orioles. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Happ allowed just a second inning home run to Tim Beckham over five innings. The left=hander has won only one of his last four starts, despite giving up just two runs over 23 innings. Happ has a 3.57 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP for the season and currently is slated to face the Red Sox Friday on the road in his next start.