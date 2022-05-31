Happ announced last week in an appearance on "The Heart Strong Podcast" with Jessica Lindberg that he has elected to retire from professional baseball.

Happ is set to turn 40 in October and hadn't been linked to any teams upon becoming a free agent over the winter, so his decision to retire isn't an unexpected one. The crafty southpaw will bring an end to a 15-year career in the majors that included stops with the Phillies, Astros, Blue Jays, Pirates, Mariners, Yankees, Twins and Cardinals. He earned a World Series ring in 2008 with Philadelphia and made his lone All-Star appearance with the Yankees in 2018. He retires with a career 133-100 record and a lifetime 4.13 ERA over 1,893.2 innings.