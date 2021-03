Holder was sent back to the Yankees and assigned to the team's alternate training site Tuesday.

Holder was selected by the Phillies in the Rule 5 draft in December and flipped to the Reds in January. He failed to earn a roster spot in Cincinnati and will now be back with the club that drafted him. He'll serve as organizational depth but won't necessarily be one of the team's top call-ups in the event of an injury as he isn't on the 40-man roster.