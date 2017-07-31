Torreyes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

The 24-year-old infielder ultimately provided the Yankees with every run on the day, as his two-run homer in the second and his RBI double in the fourth were all the team could muster against Jacob Faria and the Rays' bullpen. Torreyes is now hitting .294 on the season, and although his OPS is only .702, the three extra-base hits he's collected over the past two days have his OPS over the past week above .800. When Starlin Castro (hamstring) returns to action, Torreyes will likely move back into a bench role, although he could push his way into semi-regular playing time if he continues to hit like this.