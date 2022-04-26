Torreyes was released by the Phillies on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Torreyes got into 112 games for the Phillies last season as a utility infielder but hit just .242/.286/.346. The signing of Johan Camargo has pushed him further down the organizational depth chart this season, and he evidently didn't see a path to playing time in Philadelphia even after the underperforming Bryson Stott was demoted Monday. He'll hit the open market in search of other opportunities but seems unlikely to play a major role wherever he lands.