The Yankees have selected Sweeney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

It's not clear where Sweeney will play in the pros, but his bat has a chance to profile anywhere. He hit .382 with 14 home runs, 24 strikeouts and 46 walks in 48 games as a junior at Eastern Illinois. Sweeney wasn't playing against great competition in the Ohio Valley Conference, but in a draft that's light on impactful college hitters, he stands out for his offensive upside. It's not the most picturesque left-handed swing - he has a big leg kick and it's more rigid than smooth - but there's controlled violence, which coupled with his strike zone awareness, could result in his OBP and SLG carrying the day. Third base, second base, left field and designated hitter are all potential landing spots on the defensive spectrum.