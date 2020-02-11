Dotson (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Although Dotson was available to play Sunday against Hawks despite his illness, his status is in question once again for Wednesday's tilt with the Wizards. However, even if Dotson is available, do not expect the 25-year-old to see significant minutes, as he has failed to see any floor time over the past two games.