76ers' DJ Hogg: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with 76ers
Hogg will sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the 76ers, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, Hogg spent summer league with the Pelicans where he averaged 7.5 points and 1.0 assist across 13.4 minutes. While he wasn't able to stick with the New Orleans organization, he'll now get a shot with Philadelphia. Still, the expectation is that Hogg will ultimately be waived and could then receive a $50,000 bonus if he were to join the team's G-League affiliate due to the nature of his contract.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.