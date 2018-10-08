76ers' DJ Hogg: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with 76ers

Hogg will sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the 76ers, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, Hogg spent summer league with the Pelicans where he averaged 7.5 points and 1.0 assist across 13.4 minutes. While he wasn't able to stick with the New Orleans organization, he'll now get a shot with Philadelphia. Still, the expectation is that Hogg will ultimately be waived and could then receive a $50,000 bonus if he were to join the team's G-League affiliate due to the nature of his contract.