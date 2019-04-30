76ers' Greg Monroe: No longer available to return

Monroe has been ruled out for the remainder of Game 2 against the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The Sixers initially announced that Monroe was available to return after tweaking his ankle in the third quarter, but it appears his injury was more significant than originally thought. He scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT) and registered five rebounds along with an assist and a block over 12 minutes off the bench.