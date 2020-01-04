76ers' Trey Burke: Produces in limited role

Burke had 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), three assists and three rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-108 loss at Houston.

Burke has played at least 15 minutes in each of Philadelphia's three contests and that might be a sign of things to come since he had reached that playing time mark just once in Philly's previous 11 games, a span where he received five DNP designations. An uptick on his playing time would undoubtedly boost his upside as evidenced by the fact he has scored in double digits twice over that aforementioned three-game stretch, but he should remain on waivers in most formats since he's not producing enough on a limited role to be fantasy relevant.