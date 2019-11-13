76ers' Trey Burke: Questionable on injury report
The 76ers list Burke (calf) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Left calf tightness kept Burke out of Tuesday's 98-97 win over the Cavaliers, but he may have been held out of the rotation even if healthy with Philadelphia welcoming Ben Simmons (shoulder) back from a two-game absence. Simmons is slated to play again in the second half of the back-to-back set, so Raul Neto rather than a healthy Burke seems like the better bet to serve as the backup point guard.
