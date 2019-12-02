Alex Poythress: Finds work in Turkey
Poythress signed a contract Monday with Galatasaray of the Turkish Basketball Super League, John Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.
After his two-way contract with the Hawks expired this offseason, Poythress failed to find any NBA suitors and ultimately signed with the Jilin Northeast Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. With his stint in China ending after two and a half months, Poythress will remain abroad, this time heading to the European ranks for the first time in his career.
