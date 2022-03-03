Crabbe totaled 19 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists for Westchester in a 115-108 win over Greensboro on Tuesday.

This was Crabbe's top scoring performance of the season, and each of his five field-goal makes came from three-point range. The NBA veteran is still shooting just 35.6 percent from beyond the arc and 40.0 percent overall for Westchester, but he has been gaining traction of late, hitting on 47.8 percent of his field-goal attempts, including 44.1 percent of his tries from deep, over his past five games.