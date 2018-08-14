Andrew Nicholson: Staying in China

Nicholson signed a contract Saturday with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

After spending his first five seasons in the professional ranks in the NBA, Nicholson headed to China last September after failing to attract much interest from North American club. Over 46 games for the Guangdong Southern Tigers, Nicholson averaged 22.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest, establishing himself as one of the CBA's top stars. He'll join a new team in 2018-19 with the hope of attracting renewed interest from the NBA when the CBA campaign comes to a close.