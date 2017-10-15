Beno Udrih: Released by Pistons
Udrih was waived by the Pistons on Sunday.
Udrih failed to get on the floor during the preseason and was essentially just brought in as a training camp body. With the likes of Reggie Jackson, Ish Smith and Langston Galloway all in the fold at point guard, there was no need to keep Udrih around for the regular season. The 13-year veteran could get some looks elsewhere as a solid mentor for younger players, though he won't be a fantasy relevant player no matter where he lands.
More News
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...