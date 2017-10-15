Beno Udrih: Released by Pistons

Udrih was waived by the Pistons on Sunday.

Udrih failed to get on the floor during the preseason and was essentially just brought in as a training camp body. With the likes of Reggie Jackson, Ish Smith and Langston Galloway all in the fold at point guard, there was no need to keep Udrih around for the regular season. The 13-year veteran could get some looks elsewhere as a solid mentor for younger players, though he won't be a fantasy relevant player no matter where he lands.