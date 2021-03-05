Griffin agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 31-year-old has been sitting out since Feb. 12 with the team making a conscious effort to move him, and the Pistons were unable to gain any real traction on the trade market. Griffin is making over $36 million this season and had a player option for nearly $39 million for 2021-22, so it's hardly a surprise a trade didn't come to fruition. The veteran forward averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 36.5 percent from the field in 20 games before being shut down, and he'll now be free to sign where he pleases as an unrestricted free agent.