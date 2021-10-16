Knight was waived by the Knicks on Saturday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Knight's stint with New York lasted less than a day, and the 29-year-old could head to the G League after he was waived. The 2011 lottery pick averaged 7.3 points and 2.8 assists in 18.5 minutes per game across 25 appearances with Cleveland and Detroit during the 2019-20 season.