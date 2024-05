Jackson chipped in zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist across seven minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jackson played limited minutes off the bench as the Bucks took care of business in front of a vocal home crowd. Strictly used as a depth piece, Jackson is not someone we should expect to see on the court for any significant amount of time moving forward.