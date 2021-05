Toupane (oblique) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Heat.

The Bucks have been listing Toupane as out since May 1 due to a strained right oblique muscle, and at this point, it's unclear where he stands in the recovery process. Unless the team provides another update on his condition after Saturday's contest, expect the two-way player to remain sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bulls.