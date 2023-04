Leonard produced 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to Toronto.

The veteran center got some extra run with the Bucks resting Brook Lopez and other starters, and Leonard responded with his first double-double in nine games since joining Milwaukee. The 31-year-old isn't expected to handle anything more than a depth role in the playoffs.