Bucks' Thon Maker: Starting Friday

Maker will start at center during the Bucks' final preseason game against the Pistons, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.

Maker provides a threat from the perimeter for the Bucks on offense and a shot-blocking presence on defense. He often started games last year, but rarely saw over 20 minutes per night. He's a fringe fantasy candidate heading into the season.

