Craig provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 129-127 win over the Wizards.

Craig's 34 minutes marked his most played all season. His 15 rebounds were also good enough for a season high. It remains to be seen if the Bulls will again sit all their starters in Sunday's regular-season finale in New York, as that could lead to another healthy workload for Craig.