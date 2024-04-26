Porter (ankle) won't play in Saturday's Game 4 against the Magic.
Porter will miss his fourth straight contest to start the playoffs Saturday due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up is Game 5 on Tuesday against Orlando.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Won't play Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Out to start postseason•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Exits due to injury•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Starting in regular-season finale•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Plays in garbage time in return•