Porter (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 1 against the Magic.
Porter sprained his left ankle during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets and will be sidelined to begin the playoffs. It's unclear when Porter will return, but once he's healthy, he could struggle to find playing time as part of a strong bench unit consisting of Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro.
