Dotson posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Monday's 101-91 loss against the Grizzlies.
Dotson got the start after Collin Sexton (ankle) was a late scratch, and he responded with another strong performance. Even though he wasn't able to repeat his 21-point performance from Jan. 9 at Milwaukee, Dotson has now scored at least 14 points in three of his last five contests. His numbers are expected to decrease once Sexton comes back to the lineup, however.
