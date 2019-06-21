Cavaliers' Phil Booth: Playing summer league with Cavs

Booth signed a summer league contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Booth is coming off a career at Villanova that made him one of the best players to ever go through the program, but he didn't emerge as a pro prospect until his senior season. Upon taking on a larger role in the offense, Booth averaged a career-high 18.6 points per game while shooting 36.7 percent from three. He's a bit undersized, but he will look to parlay his summer league invite into one to training camp.