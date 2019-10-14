Celtics' Enes Kanter: No firm starter at center

Coach Brad Stevens said Sunday that he's not committed to one single player as the team's starting center, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Stevens has essentially maintained this stance since the start of the preseason, and it's been reflected in his early rotations. Kanter is yet to start a preseason game, but he's played extensively off the bench, while both Robert Williams and Daniel Theis have garnered starts. As of now, it's unclear which way Stevens is leaning as the regular season approaches, but it's quite possible he could switch up his starting center on a game-to-game basis. Stevens referred to the situation Sunday as a "rotation position."